SpaghettiOs, invented by a Wisconsin native, turns 55 this week

SpaghettiOs may be a staple in your pantry. It may even be your comfort food helping you get through this health crisis.

Photo: SpaghettiOs / Facebook / MGN

SpaghettiOs turns 55 this Saturday. The canned, ring-shaped pasta meal first hit store shelves on May 16, 1965, after it was invented by a Wisconsin native.

Campbell Soup Company says it tasked Donald Goerke to come up with a pasta meal that was easy for children to eat with a spoon. It would be sold under its Franco-American label of canned pastas.

Campbell's says Goerke tried a lot of shapes before settling on the "O" we're familiar with today because it stayed on the spoon and was less messy, and it stood up well to canning and reheating.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association says Goerke was hired by Campbell Soup Company in 1955 after working at Valentin Blatz Brewing. He attended Waukesha High School and was on the 1944 state champion basketball team. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951.

The alumni association says Goerke contributed to more than 100 products, including Chunky, with larger chunks of meat, in the 1970s.

Campbell's eventually added variations to the SpaghettiOs line, including meatballs and sliced franks and new shapes.

