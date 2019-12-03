Sparta Schools cancel class over missing gun fears

All classes and activities in a western Wisconsin school district were canceled Tuesday over fears about a handgun that reportedly went missing and may be in the hands of a student whose whereabouts are unknown.

The Sparta Area School District explained the cancellations Monday night in a post on Facebook, saying they learned of the potential threat around 2:45 p.m.

According to the post, district officials, at that time, had been unable to confirm the information about the gun or that the student, whose name was not released, had it. However, they called the situation "a credible safety concern" and called off that evening's activities and classes the next morning.

The district did not release any information about the owner of the handgun nor where it disappeared from.

In addition to keeping the students at home, staff were also told not to come in.

District officials say they are working with law enforcement to determine the accuracy of the reports about the gun and the student.