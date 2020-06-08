Sparta man injured in overnight crash

A 24-year-old Sparta man was injured Sunday night after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel on Monroe County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Austin Hooker was driving down Mascot Ave., in the Town of Jefferson, around 2:30 a.m. when he crashed into a bridge railing and his GMC got stuck.

Hooker was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

He was cited for inattentive driving and failing to keep his vehicle under control, the Sheriff’s Office said.

