Speaker Robin Vos receives envelope with feces inside it, calls for civility

If you thought Wisconsin's partisanship could get dirtier, you may want to think again.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R - Rochester) posted a picture to Facebook Friday apparently showing feces sent to him in an envelope via the U.S. Postal Service.

Vos said that while he understands people are feeling stressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that they might not be sure how to react, "sending someone dog poop in the mail (as was done to me yesterday) is pretty sad."

"We can respectfully disagree. We can argue. We can even yell on occasion. But if yelling, swearing, accusing others is your go to response, you need to seriously think about your anger and how to resolve that issue. Can we just get back to debating the issues civilly and stop the name calling?"

The incident comes as Wisconsin's GOP-controlled legislature is challenging the extended 'Safer-at-Home' order in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, arguing that Gov. Tony Evers and the state DHS overstretched their authority.

The Governor contends that extending the restrictions is the only way the state can contain the coronavirus and eventually reopen.

Addressing Wisconsin Democrats, Vos said in his post Friday that "no one in the GOP wants to kill anyone and we worry about friends, family and co workers who could succumb to the virus. Yelling at people doesn't win an argument. Neither does name calling."

And for those on the right, he asks them to "know I and my fellow GOP legislators are doing everything we can to prepare for the next phase after the lawsuit (which we will hopefully win). Please don't turn your anger at the very people who are your allies in getting our state working again."

