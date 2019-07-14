Special Olympics athletes compete in Columbus

Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes competed in the Southern State Golf Tournament at Kestrel Ridge Golf Club in Columbus on Sunday.

Eighty-five Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and partners from across the southern portion of the state competed in two levels of competition the tournament.

The two levels include Level II - Alternate Shot Team Play, and Level IV - Nine Hole Individual Play.

Alternate Shot Team Play is designed to allow the athletes to develop their skills for individual play with guidance from their partners. In the Nine Hole Individual Play, athletes will compete independently in a regulation golf tournament.