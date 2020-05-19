Special election winner Rep. Tom Tiffany sworn into House

Two Republicans have been sworn into the House after winning special elections last week.

New Rep. Mike Garcia is an ex-Navy fighter pilot who captured a California congressional district from Democrats. Rep. Tom Tiffany was easily elected in a conservative-leaning district in rural northern Wisconsin. They were backed by President Donald Trump.

Garcia won a Los Angeles-area seat that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had won in 2016 and that Democrat Katie Hill won in 2018. Hill resigned last year.

Republicans say Garcia's victory shows they can win other suburban districts this fall. Democrats say having Trump's name on the ballot means they will retain those districts, where many moderate voters live.

