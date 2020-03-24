Spectrum customers getting free Showtime, Epix for several weeks during outbreak

With many people working from home or staying inside because of the coronavirus pandemic, Charter Communications plans to provide two of its premium cable channels to Spectrum TV at no additional charge for the next several weeks.

“We hope that by expanding these programming options it will provide even more hours of entertainment for our customers in these challenging times,” Charter’s Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition Tom Montemagno said.

On Monday, Spectrum TV customers who do not already have them can start enjoying Showtime and Epix for no additional fee through April 19, Charter announced. The company hopes that the channels will appeal to a large segment of its audience.

It recommended people check out Showtime series like Billions and Homeland as well as its movies and documentaries. Epix show include War of the Worlds, Godfather of Harlem, and Slow Burn, along with a new series, Belgravia, which starts on Sunday, April 12.

