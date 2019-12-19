Speed, alcohol blamed in deadly Adams Co. crash

Adams Co. Sheriff's Office investigators believe speed and alcohol contributed to the death of a 69-year-old Adams man killed in a Wednesday evening crash in the Township of Easton.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Roger Lewandowski was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Ember Ave., west of 14th Court.

Deputies and emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Investigators determined he was heading east on Ember Ave. when his vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. No one else was in the vehicle at the time.