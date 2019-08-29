‘Spirit pump’ proceeds to benefit Beaver Dam Middle School

A Beaver Dam business is letting customers pump their school pride.

Starting September 1st, two cents from every gallon of gas purchased next month at the Jerry’s Automotive spirit pump will go directly back to Beaver Dam Middle School.

This comes after a car crashed into the building last Wednesday.

The Beaver Dam School District is working with contractors to repair the over $500,000 in damage.

The plans to install a school spirit pump were in place at Jerry’s Automotive before the crash happened.

“We knew that it was going to go to a different school every month and the first month was kind of up in the air,” said manager Crystal Beich. “So it was a no brainer for us to make the first month for the middle school.”

Beich said the business talked with the fuel supplier, BP, about different ways to give back.

“We are locally owned so it is very important to us to support local,” Beich said.

Assistant Manager Stephanie Scott has a daughter heading into seventh grade next school year.

“So it was kind of a big thing,” Scott said. “It definitely was something that hit close to home.”

With Jerry’s Automotive, less than a block away many of the employees are friendly with the school’s teachers and staff.

“Our community is pretty close,” said Scott. “Everyone kind of comes together for the community.”

In the month of October, proceeds from the pump will go to Beaver Dam High School and then rotate through the local elementary schools the remainder of the school year.

