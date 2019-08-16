Split weekend of weather

With only a few weekends left before the start of school, many people are expected to be outside this weekend. In terms of weather, it will be a split weekend with a few storm chances along with some sunshine.

Saturday looks to be the pick day of the weekend with sunshine and dry conditions through midday. Clouds will build by the afternoon and an isolated shower is possible by sunset. However, most of the storm activity should hold off until late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Lingering storm activity is likely the first half of Sunday before things taper off in the afternoon. It will be another summer weekend with high humidity and temperatures running into the middle 80s.