Spokesperson: Biden will accept nomination at convention

As the Democratic National Committee works to figure out how to hold its planned convention in Milwaukee during the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for presumptive nominee Joe Biden says the former vice-president will accept the nomination at the convention.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced he would not accept his party's nomination at the official convention location in Charlotte, North Carolina. Instead, he will do so at a separate event in Jacksonville, Florida.

The spokesperson, Bill Russo, said Democrats have not settled on the scope and format of the convention yet. He said the plans are being based on experts' opinions for public health and safety considerations.

"As is the case with many other businesses and families around the country dealing with our new normal," he said.

According to Russo, Democrats are weighing several different formats for the convention, but have not settled on any one plan yet.