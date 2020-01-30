Spontaneous combustion leads to Madison spa fire, officials say

Oil-saturated fabrics spontaneously combusting led to a fire at a West Side spa, says the Madison Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the spa on the 600 block of Grand Canyon Drive around 7:15 a.m. Monday. They found a clothes basket burning inside the spa’s laundry room.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the basket and put it outside, while other crew members ventilated the building.

Fire investigators determined towels and sheets containing massage oils had been washed and dried Sunday night and placed in the basket. They said the heat continued to build resulting in spontaneous combustion.