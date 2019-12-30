Spotted Cow beer vs. wine: Wis., Ore. governors bet on Rose Bowl

There's even more than a Rose Bowl crown on the line Wednesday when Wisconsin kicks off against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl; there's Spotted Cow beer!

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers challenged his counterpart in the Beaver State, Gov. Kate Brown, to a friendly wager and offered to put up a six-pack of New Glarus Brewing Co.'s Spotted Cow.

It didn't take long for Brown to take to Twitter to "happily accept (his) challenge," adding that she is "feeling really good about our @uoregon Ducks and the upcoming #RoseBowl."

Brown countered Ever's six-pack with a bottle of Oregon wine, although she didn't clarify what type. Of course, that can mean only one thing...

Oregon wine will never taste so sweet!