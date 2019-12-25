'Spread Love With Pets' aims to make shelter animals feel loved on Christmas

Members of the community participated in the Fox Valley Humane Association Christmas Day event by spending time with the animals inside the shelter, December 25, 2019. (WLUK/Eric Peterson)
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Animals at the Fox Valley Humane Association are having a "pawsome" holiday.

The shelter opened its doors on Christmas Day to community members Wednesday to spend some time with the animals during the "Spread Love With Pets" event.

Volunteers participated in a number of activities with the animals, such as giving them walks and reading them stories.

Shelter staff members say it's a great socialization event for the animals.

The shelter is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day to anyone who wants to spread a little love to pets waiting for their forever homes.

 