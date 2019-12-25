'Spread Love With Pets' aims to make shelter animals feel loved on Christmas

Animals at the Fox Valley Humane Association are having a "pawsome" holiday.

The shelter opened its doors on Christmas Day to community members Wednesday to spend some time with the animals during the "Spread Love With Pets" event.

Volunteers participated in a number of activities with the animals, such as giving them walks and reading them stories.

Shelter staff members say it's a great socialization event for the animals.

The shelter is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day to anyone who wants to spread a little love to pets waiting for their forever homes.