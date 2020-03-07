Warm Weekend - Tracking the warmest air of the year, so far

A SPRING FEVER ALERT will be in effect all weekend! At some point this weekend you probably will come down with a case of spring fever and have to get outside to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine!

The warmest air of 2020 so far will move into the area this weekend.

SPRING FEVER ALERT issued - Tracking the warmest air of the year so far



☀️-sational ✔️

🚫💧 or ❄️ ✔️

Highs 50s & 60s ✔️



The only downfall about the weekend forecast is the wind. Expect gusty south to southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be over 30 mph. pic.twitter.com/Iv4nRWqRbD — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 7, 2020

Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s. Keep in mind, the average high on March 7 in Madison is 39 degrees. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above average on Saturday.

The forecast low Saturday night into Sunday morning is 39 degrees, which is the average high for this time of year!

Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be near or just above 60 degrees. The first 60 degree temperature reading of 2020 is expected on Sunday. Despite temperatures being about 20 degrees above average, record heat is not expected. The record high on March 8 in Madison is 73 degrees.

The only downfall about the weekend forecast will be the wind. Expect a gusty south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph Saturday through Sunday. Wind gusts could be above 30 mph.

This weekend will also be SUN-sational! Expect a ton of sunshine Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

WHAT'S NEXT ➡️ ☀️-sational Weekend & 💧☔️ Monday



Soak up the sunshine this weekend because widespread rain develops early next week. Widespread rain could impact the afternoon commute on Monday. Rainfall totals Monday through Monday night will be between 0.25-0.75". pic.twitter.com/BNl25Sf3DT — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 7, 2020

Make sure to soak up the sunshine this weekend because clouds and rain are back early next week. Our next storm system and cold front will bring in widespread rain Monday afternoon through early Monday night. Widespread light to moderate rain and wet roads will likely impact the afternoon commute on Monday. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.25-0.75".

More rain and snow will be Tuesday night into Wednesday and towards the end of the work week.

Don't forget to spring forward Saturday night into Sunday. Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m.

Sunday's Sunset Time 6:56 p.m.



Tonight will be out last sunset before 6 p.m. until October! #DaylightSavingTime #SpringForward pic.twitter.com/GNuXTKOgkA — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 7, 2020

The sun will set on Saturday before 6 p.m. for the last time until October. The sunset time on Sunday is 6:56 p.m.