Spring Fever: Sunshine and near temperatures expected Sunday

Many of people in southern Wisconsin will come down with a case of spring fever Sunday afternoon.

Near record warmth is expected on Sunday. Highs temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is well above average for this time of year. The official forecast high for Madison on Sunday is 45 degrees. The all-time record high for February 2 is 47 degrees, which was set back in 1987. Madison will likely be two degrees shy of the record high.

SPRING FEVER...



Near record warm temperatures will be possible Sunday. Plus, there is going to be no shortage of ☀️-shine!



Sunday's Forecast High: 45°

Sunday's Record Highs: 47° (1987)

2/2 Average High: 28°



Enjoy the warm February weather because winter is far from over! pic.twitter.com/E1DN31G0bE — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 1, 2020

The average high for Madison on February 2 is 28 degrees. Temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year on Sunday.

The average high temperature in Madison doesn't reach 45 degrees until March 20.

The near record warmth isn't even the best part about the forecast either! The sun is going to put the 'sun' in Sunday. After over 10 days of gray, cloudy skies, the sun is finally going to shine across the area.

Sunday is Groundhog Day, but don't expect Sunday's weather means an early spring.

Winter will return next week. Next week looks much more seasonable. Highs most of next week will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees and overnight lows will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

The weather pattern will also be a little more active. The storm track or jet stream will develop over the area and bring a couple of storm systems close to the area next week. Light snow will be possible Monday night through Tuesday and again Wednesday into Thursday.