Spring Green community discusses future of dog-breeding medical facility

The Spring Green community is searching for answers into a proposed dog breeding facility Monday night at Christ Lutheran Church.

As NBC15 has reported in recent weeks, Dr. Jill Janssen Kane and Clinton Kane, who applied to open the dog-breeding facility, want to raise dogs to be used for medical research.

NBC15 was originally told that the Kanes would speak at Monday’s meeting, but once our crews arrived, we were told no cameras and no cellphones would be allowed inside.

The attorney for the couple advised that they not speak during tonight's event.

The meeting was organized through the group 'Americans for Medical Progress.'

The proposal involves a pair of properties around the Town of Spring Green and the Village of Spring Green.

The concerns previously voiced by residents include where the animal waste from the facility will go, as well as if the dogs will be treated humanely.

The Kanes say the animals, which will be raised for medical research, will receive expert care.

NBC15 has made multiple attempts to reach the Kanes for an interview, and to share their side of this controversy.

So far, they've refused to give any on-camera comments about the proposed breeding facility.

On July 1st the couple released a statement saying in part that they've gone through all the legal channels for kennel permits, and that the USDA has inspected their practices and found them to be in compliance of the animal welfare act.