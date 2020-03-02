Spring Green man arrested for 10th OWI

A 50-year-old man could be facing his 10th OWI charge after he was arrested Saturday night in the Town of Spring Green.

According to the Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office, Paul Marzahl was stopped around 9:20 p.m. along Kennedy Road. A deputy spotted possible signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test.

Following the test, Marzahl was taken into custody and booked for OWI - 10th offense.

He also faces additional counts of obstructing an officer, two counts of bail jumping, and violating his probation.