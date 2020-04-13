Spring Green voters support banning dog breeding in referendum

The majority of Village of Spring Green voters decided in an April 7 referendum that they support banning the breeding of cats and dogs, even if the facility is just outside their village's limits.

The 340 - 304 vote comes almost a year after Dr. Jill Janssen Kane and Clinton Kane requested to use their home just outside the Village of Spring Green as a place to breed dogs.

While a Sauk County committee unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a dog-breeding facility, village residents concerned about having breeding facilities nearby submitted a petition to get a referendum on the matter.

They succeeded, and Spring Green residents last Tuesday cast their ballots to approve the referendum, that asks to ban cat and dog research and raising cats and dogs to be sold to research companies.

Village of Spring Green Board Member Joel Marcus tells NBC15 News Monday night that the referendum, which cannot by itself ban anything, is instead "more symbolic in nature, because the existing kennel is outside of the village limits.”

“We don’t have a general ordinance power, so this would not in any way forbid the Kanes from operating their kennel. However, I think it makes a strong moral statement as to the values spring green residents hold," Marcus says.

