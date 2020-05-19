Spring Planting Continues At Good Pace

Just like that, rainfall for the month and year has gone back above normal. This is thanks in part to the heavy rain late last weekend. The good news, up until that point the spring had been relatively dry and calm outside of some late season chill. This has been a sliver of good news for farmers who have been hit hard on several fronts with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the USDA, Wisconsin had 5.3 days suitable for field work for the week ending May 17th. Corn crop planted is up to 81 percent across the state which is up from 59 percent last week and above the five year running average of 59 percent. Soybean progress is doing well too with 61 percent of the crop in the ground. Up from 35 percent last week and well above the five year running average of 30 percent.

While chilly temperatures have delayed some of this planting form emerging, that will likely change through the end of the month. Milder temperatures are expected through the final two weeks of May. With the warmer weather, comes more active weather. Signs are pointing to additional heavy rain chances into Memorial Day Weekend. Too much rain moving forward could hinder what has otherwise been a pretty good start to the spring for many farmers.

