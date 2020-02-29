Spring-like Sunday - Very warm, dry start to March

Goodbye February and Hello March! March 1st is the start of the meteorological spring, and there is definitely going to be a feeling of spring in the air on Sunday!

Temperatures are trending even warmer on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s.

The forecast high in Madison is 52 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high on March 1st is 36 degrees. Temperatures on Sunday will be 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year. Despite the well above temperatures, record heat is not expect on Sunday. The record high on Sunday is 62 degrees (1882).

⚠️ ALERT ⚠️ - This forecast may give your SPRING-fever



Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s!



Madison's Forecast High: 52°

Average High: 36°

March 1st Record High: 62° (1882)



The first week of March looks mild with above average temperatures. pic.twitter.com/ls4G2aI90M — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 29, 2020

A weak cold front will slide through late Sunday into Sunday night. This front will slide through dry and knock our temperatures down. Highs on Monday will only be near 40 degrees.

Monday will likely be the coolest day next week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday of next week will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Overall, next week looks dry, too. The most active weather will likely stay south of the area. An upper-level disturbance and cold front will slide through on Tuesday, and might bring in a slight chance of rain and/or snow.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android