Spring-like weather turns back into Winter early next week

Today's Weather Impact Scale: None

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: None

Good Sunday morning! If you liked Saturday then you are going to love today. Expect another day with 'warm' February temperatures and a ton of sunshine. Enjoy the taste of spring because winter and snow will quickly return next week. The threat of heavy snow and travel impacts Tuesday through Wednesday continues to increase.

A 'Get Outside Alert' has been issued for this afternoon. Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. A few places could even flirt with 50 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for today is 34 degrees. Despite the well above average temperatures, record heat is not expected today. The forecast high for Madison today is 46 degrees. The record high for February 23 is 58 (1984). Also, don't forget your sunglasses today. There is going to be no shortage of sunshine today.

A weak cold front will slide through the area late in the day. This front won't bring in any rain or snow, but it will knock our temperatures down. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s. Clouds will also increase this evening and overnight.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area Monday night through Wednesday. This storm system will likely bring in a long stretch of snow. The potential of heavy snow and widespread travel impacts Tuesday through Wednesday is increasing. The heaviest snow will likely fall from Madison and points south to the WI-IL border. The potential for heavy snow north and northwest of Madison is not as high. It's still a little too early to pinpoint snowfall totals, but parts of southern Wisconsin could see 4"+ of snow Tuesday through Wednesday. The snow will likely start to wrap up late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will not be nearly as warm. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 30s and only in the 20s on Wednesday.

The cold air will likely stick around for the rest of the work week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 20s. Overnight lows Thursday and Friday nights will be in the single-digits and teens.