Spring turkey season is on, but with some changes this year

Turkey hunting season comes with some changes this year.

The Wisconsin DNR says that while season dates and zones will not change, officials are calling hunters to be careful who they come into contact with.

This season, hunters are asked to only hunt with members of the same household, in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19 with social distancing.

And if you're hunting on public land, the DNR asks hunters keep a good six feet between you and anyone else you encounter in the field.

"We encourage you to find a hunting opportunity within your community," according to the DNR's website.

According to the DNR, the 2020 Spring Turkey Season will follow this schedule:

- Youth Hunt: April 11 & 12, 2020

- Period A: April 15-21

- Period B: April 22-28

- Period C: April 29– May 5

- Period D: May 6—12

- Period E: May 13—19

- Period F: May 20—26

Learn more on the Wisconsin DNR's website here.

