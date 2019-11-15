Squad car hit by passing vehicle on I-94

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was in their squad car when it was hit by a passing vehicle on the interstate Wednesday.

The squad car was parked when the crash happened. The deputy had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle on I-94 when another driver rear-ended the squad car.

Officials said, luckily, no one was seriously injured.

In a Facebook post, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said the crash is "another example of why, per Wisconsin law, you should MOVE OVER or SLOW DOWN (sic) if you see a stopped emergency or maintenance vehicle with its emergency lights flashing on the side of the roadway."

Deputies also said failure of drivers to move mover is one of the reasons that motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement officers on duty than any other cause.