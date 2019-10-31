Squad car strikes gas pump, vehicle while responding to armed robbery at gas station

A Milwaukee Police Department squad car was involved in an accident late Wednesday night, Oct. 30 while responding to reports of an armed robbery. It happened around 11:22 p.m

According to police, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at a gas station near Oklahoma and Howell. When officers arrived at that location, the squad car slid due to the weather, striking a gas pump and an unoccupied vehicle.

No officers were injured and MPD is still seeking suspects.