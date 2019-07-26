St. Dennis Festival kicks off on Madison's east side

If you're looking for something to do, the St. Dennis Festival is kicking off Friday evening.

St. Dennis festival starts tonight and runs through Sunday.

The parish festival has been a long standing tradition on the east side of Madison with food and fun for all ages, and this year will be no different.

“We have the best festival in the City of Madison. We got food, we got games, we have a beef dinner on Sunday - all you can eat - [and] we have bingo every day,” says the festival’s chairperson, Ann Pitz.

St. Dennis festival starts tonight and runs through Sunday. The church is located at 505 Dempsey Rd. in Madison.

