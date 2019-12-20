St. Mary's NICU transformed into 'Whoville'

The Grinch is spreading some Christmas cheer for babies in the NICU at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday morning in Madison.

The hospital was transformed into Whoville, with costumes made by the Stoughton Dance Team.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway served as the Mayor of Whoville. She handed out gifts to families.

People at the hospital told NBC15 the decorations go a long way to making them smile this holiday season.

"I appreciated the decorations coming in here each day, it makes it a lot warmer and more welcoming," a woman said.

There was also a musical performance for families while Mayor Rhodes-Conway handed out candy canes.