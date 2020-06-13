St. Norbert College offers George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to students of color

St. Norbert College in De Pere announced Thursday it established a memorial scholarship to remember George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of white police officers in Minneapolis.

The George Floyd Memorial outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Cropped Photo: Lorie Shaull / CC BY-SA 2.0)

St. Norbert College says the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a student or students of color with financial needs.

The Catholic, liberal arts college is following the lead of North Central University in Minneapolis, whose president challenged every college and university to "invest in a new generation of young black Americans who are poised to take leadership of our nation."

"It's really in that solidarity with American higher education and my colleagues in the Twin Cities that our students, faculty, staff, and alumni really were asking us to consider this request, and of course we're doing so joyfully," said Brian Bruess, St. Norbert College President.

St. Norbert says the scholarship will increase opportunities and address systemic inequities for under-represented students.

"This small act also represents our enduring commitment to protect the human dignity of all, to steadfastly act for racial justice, and to provide equal access to higher education," Bruess wrote in a statement.

"I was happy. I was like, this also gives somebody who looks like me an opportunity to not have to worry too much about the finances of St. Norbert," said Dia Henderson, an alumna of the college.

Henderson knows the financial stress firsthand. She calls the scholarship "much needed" and "long overdue," sentiments shared by another 2019 graduate.

"I think it's just a reaction to what's going on, and I feel like St. Norbert, my time at St. Norbert taught me a lot that the administration and the campus is a very reactive campus and not a proactive campus," said Jasmine Babineaux, a St. Norbert College alumna.

The establishment of the scholarship comes as the college prepares to welcome a record number of racially and ethnically diverse students this fall.

"Twelve point six percent of our incoming class self-identify as students with racial and ethnic diversity as a background, and so this I think is the fifth year in a row we've been over 10-percent," said Bruess.

He calls it part of a long-standing effort to promote diversity on campus.

Babineaux says there is more work to be done: "I think that they need to think big picture in how are you going to sustain these students, so they don't feel like, 'I'm just in this small town of De Pere. There's nothing for me. There's many people who look like me, and I don't always feel welcome because I might be the only one in my classes."

The scholarship will be funded by gifts to the school. Donations can be made online at giving.snc.edu/givingpages/floydscholarship.html

"I think this scholarship is part of a larger narrative, and what George Floyd's death has done is called for global and world action," said Bruess. "St. Norbert College has a long history of working toward racial justice, but our plans going forward will be more bold, will be more transparent."