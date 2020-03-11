St. Patrick's Day parade in Madison still happening on Sunday

Coronavirus is not cancelling the St. Patrick's Day parade in Madison on Sunday, March 15. The 23rd parade will go on at the Capitol Square starting at 1:30 p.m.

The parade includes the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger, Irish Dancers, a variety of floats and a Grand Marshal. The parade collects donations for GiGi's Playhouse, Logan's Heart and Smiles and UW Health Carbone Cancer Center. Over the last 23 years the parade has raised more than $50,000 for local charities.

The parade organizers are heeding the warnings of the Coronavirus and urge people to use caution, wash your hands and if you're sick stay home.

More information about the parade click here.