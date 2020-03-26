St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy is committed to keep their doors open

St. Vincent de Paul is the only charitable pharmacy in the state that operates on a standalone basis. The people they serve fall under the 200 percent poverty level and are uninsured.

To help relieve stress and anxiety, pharmacists at St. Vincent de Paul are offering their patients 90 day supplies of their medication instead of the normal 30 days.

"Changing our process to three months for patients we have filled 447 prescriptions in basically about five days. So we are committed to keeping the doors open so if people come and it's past our quote-unquote business hours we still are here because our priority is to help keep people safe," Yolanda Tolson-Eveans, managing pharmacist at St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, said.

The pharmacy runs primarily with the help of volunteers and right now they are facing the lowest level of staff ever because most of their volunteers fall in the "high risk" category of contracting COVID-19. If you'd like to volunteer and help St. Vincent de Paul pharmacy give them a call at (608) 268-0355.

