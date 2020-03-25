St. Vinny’s food pantry offering drive-up services

While the St. Vinny’s thrift stores have closed temporarily, the food pantry in Madison is staying open.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry has begun drive-up operations to assist families in need. (WMTV)

St. Vincent de Paul Communications Manager, Max Nguyen, says the location on Fish Hatchery Road has started drive-through services.

“Each box contains about a week or two weeks of food depending on the family,” said Nguyen. “It’s a mix of perishable foods and non-perishable foods.”

The 35-40 pound boxes contain things like eggs, peanut butter, milk and even toilet paper.

Those who are in need of these resources can drive up and receive one of the pre-packaged boxes.

Nguyen says in the past week, the organization is seeing more people than usual in need.

“We’re for sure hitting over 100 [families] per day and a lot of times that’s double what we normally have at this time of year,” he said. “For now, we’re doing okay but it’s not going to be sustainable for a long length of time.”

St. Vincent de Paul partners with Second Harvest Food Bank and other area organizations to receive food and other items to distribute.

If you’d like to donate to St. Vinny’s, click here for what food donations they are currently accepting at the food pantry.

If you’d like to make a financial donation, visit this page.

