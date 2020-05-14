Star Trek star blasts WI Justice's comparison of 'Safer at Home' to internment camps

Star Trek star George Takei is taking issue with a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice’s comparison of the state’s extension of the “Safer at Home” order to a World War II-era Japanese internment camp.

George Takei, who portrayed Hikaru Sulu in the original series, was one of over 100,000 Japanese immigrants and naturally-born Americans who were forced to move into the camps shortly in the months that followed the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Quoting a portion of Justice Rebecca Bradley’s references to the controversial camps and how they compared to the Department of Health Services order, Takei replied, “I’m in my own home watching Netflix. It’s not an internment camp. Trust me.”

Bradley had joined with the majority on Wednesday to strike down the ‘Safer at Home’ extension.

Bradley had raised eyebrows last week as well when she brought up the camps during the oral arguments for the case. In her concurring opinion, she defended her comparison to internment camps and the U.S. Supreme Court case, Korematsu v. United States, in which the Justices ruled the federal government’s actions were constitutional.

She explained that she raised the famous case “not to draw comparisons between the circumstances of people horrifically interned by their government during a war and those of people subjected to isolation orders during a pandemic… (rather) to test the limits of government authority.”

Bradley claimed invoking Korematsu would help demonstrate to the state that asking for “extraordinary powers” could lead to “extraordinary abuses of its citizens.”