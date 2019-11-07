Starbucks holiday cups and specialty drinks are back

(CNN) -- The cups are back!

Starbucks is rolling out its signature red and green cups to mark the beginning of the holiday season. A Starbucks executive says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

The coffee chain is also selling five specialty drinks this year:

  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
  • Caramel Brulee Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Eggnog Latte

The cups and special drinks are expected to be back in stores on Thursday.

The festivities don't end there, though.

Starbucks teamed up with Seattle-based Alaska Airlines to give priority boarding to the chain's holiday cups. The "Espresso Lane" begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

 