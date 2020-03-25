Starbucks offers free coffee to COVID-19 frontline responders

Starbucks wants to thank those on the front lines battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The coffee giant announced Wednesday it would offer those who are working to keep our communities safe with free coffee. From now until May 3, anyone who identifies as a frontline responder to COVID-19 will receive a free tall brewed coffee, either hot or iced.

Additionally the company said its Starbucks Foundation would split a half-million dollars evenly to support two organizations dedicated to those frontline responders.

The first half of the donation will go to Operation Gratitude, which is trying to deliver 50,000 care packages to healthcare workers. The rest will go to Direct Relief, which is helping get personal protective equipment and essential medical items delivered.

