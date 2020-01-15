State Assembly approves bills to prevent spread of Lyme disease

The state Assembly has approved two bills designed to prevent the spread of Lyme disease.

One bill would require the state Department of Natural Resources to post Lyme disease warnings in state parks, forests and recreational areas as well as along state trails.

The other would require the DNR to sell insect repellent at state parks and forests.

The Assembly passed both proposals Wednesday. The Senate approved them in October.

They go next to Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign them into law or veto them.