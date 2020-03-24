State Conference of NAACP: The primary should continue as planned

The President of the State Conference of NAACP branches says the organization does not support a delay in the April primary.

On Monday, NBC15 News reported the Milwaukee NAACP chapter was calling for a delay, due to the Coronavirus.

"The state conference is not in support of stopping the vote, the April 7, 2020 election," Wendell J. Harris, president of Wisconsin Conference of Branches NAACP told NBC15 News via a FaceTime interview.

A statement to NBC15 News said in part, "With proper procedures to mitigate health and safety issues, including social distancing and bans on large gatherings, implementing good hygiene and infection control practices, including, in part, the frequent promotion of hand washing, requirement of employees to stay home when they are sick, reminders on respiratory etiquette, and routine cleaning and disinfecting procedures, the election can proceed."

Harris says he urges everyone to get out and vote, but to do so safely or cast an absentee ballot.