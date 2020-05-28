State DHS reimburses clinics overburdened with cost of treating COVID patients

Wisconsin clinics burdened from the cost of treating an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients will be reimbursed by another boost of funds from the CARES Act.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Thursday that $10 million will be distributing the funds to clinics in need. Rural health clinics, tribal health clinics, community health centers and free and low-cost clinics are all eligible.

In their applications, clinics need to provide the costs of treating COVID-19 patients as well as costs not elibigle for funds, including private insurance or Medicare and Medicaid.

Applications will be accepted starting June 5 and must be submitted by June 30.

Head to the DHS' website to learn more.

