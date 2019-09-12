State DNR encourages hunters to test animals for CWD

State DNR officials are encouraging hunters who harvest deer in counties affected by chronic wasting disease to have the animal tested for CWD, as the deer hunting season begins.

CWD is a fatal disease that affects the nervous system of deer, elk moose and caribou.

To find a location nearby to submit samples free of charge, visit the Find CWD Sampling, Registration and Deer Disposal Sites page of the DNR website. Test results are usually available from the DNR within two weeks.

According to Rachel Klos, State Public Health Veterinarian, in a release:

"Although this venison consumption advisory has been in place for years, we thought it was important to remind people of it as we approach this fall's deer season… The safest approach is to only consume venison from healthy-appearing deer with test results indicating that CWD was not detected. This is consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization."