DOC suspends admissions to prisons, juvenile facilities

The Department of Corrections has suspended all admissions to the state prisons and juvenile facilities "out of an abundance of caution" as part of the statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension of admissions will go into effect on Monday, March 23, according to a statement released on Saturday. Exceptions to the admission suspensions include some essential transfers.

"The Department of Corrections (DOC) takes the responsibility to protect staff and persons in our care seriously, and continues to work with the governor and other state and federal agencies on best practices to protect our staff and persons in our care," according to the release.

The DOC will continue to review the order, and will work with county partners to discuss any potential modifications that may be necessary, according to the release.