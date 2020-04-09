State Lab partners with UW-Madison to test COVID-19 patients

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene is now partnering with colleagues at the UW-Madison to help run an increasing number of COVID-19 tests in the state.

According to a release Thursday, Alana Sterkel, the assistant director in the communicable disease division at the State Lab, says the collaboration is part of an effort to expand the availability of testing, especially in order to understand, and curb, the pandemic.

But Sterkel says that has been difficult because numerous countries across the world are purchasing the kits needed to test for the coronavirus.

“Simultaneously, all across the globe, everyone was trying to purchase the same materials at the same time,” says Sterkel, according to the release.

Sterkel says the UW-Madison can help in this effort, especially by donating much-needed supplies. Sterkel adds that one of its biggest partners at the UW has been the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which has loaned equipment and reagents, and provided training to the State Lab.

“We already had a strong collaborative relationship with the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene,” says Keith Poulsen, director of the WVDL and professor at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, in the release. “That relationship has made it easier to deal with difficult times like this.”