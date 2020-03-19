State Patrol: Intoxicated driver was going 113 mph with infants in car

A 30-year-old Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly driving at triple-digit speeds in bad weather while intoxicated and with two infants in his vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the trooper first spotted the vehicle around 2:15 a.m. heading west on Interstate 94, near Lake Mills. At the time, it was reportedly going 113 mph.

After stopping the vehicle, the trooper noticed signs that the driver, who was identified as Esmond L. King, may have been impaired at the time. A preliminary breath test indicated his blood alcohol level was 0.125, the state patrol explained.

King was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a blood test. He was then booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail on counts of driving under in the influence-3rd offense and recklessly endangering safety.

He was also cited for speeding, operating without insurance, failure to display a license plate, and failure to use child safety restraints.

