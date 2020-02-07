State Patrol: Trooper uses Taser to bring down struggling suspect

A state trooper used his Taser to capture a fleeing suspect who was allegedly resisting arrest, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

In a Facebook post, the agency stated that the trooper responded around 9 p.m. to join in the search for an individual who had fled from Rock Co. Sheriff’s deputies. The suspect, whose name was not released, was wanted on a felony warrant, they said.

The trooper spotted the suspect near the U.S. Hwy. 51 and Townline Road intersection, got out of his cruiser, and started to chase the suspect down, the state patrol continued. He was able to catch up after the suspect got trapped by a fence. During the ensuing struggle, the trooper deployed the Taser and was able to detain the suspect.

Afterwards, the suspect was taken to the hospital, then turned over to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

