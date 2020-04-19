State Patrol: Watch out for wildlife after turkey vs. car crash in Dane Co.

Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to be alert for different types of wildlife while on the road.

A turkey was hit by a car while on I-94 on Sunday causing severe windshield damage.

State Patrol says no one was injured in the crash, but it serves as a good reminder to expect the unexpected and be alert for any animal or object in the roadway.

They said typically deer crashes are common, but different types of wildlife may wander onto the road, and can cause damage to vehicles if they are hit.