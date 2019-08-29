State Patrol inspects school buses annually

The wheels on the bus go round and round, but how safe are they? State Patrol inspectors make sure they are in tip top shape before your kids step foot on the school bus.

It is a state law that school buses must be inspected annually by State Patrol. The thorough inspection involves everything from the emergency roof hatch to the break system underneath the bus.

"It's a huge responsibility, every kid that goes through school probably up to high school has to ride on one of these buses," Troy Larsen, State Patrol Inspector, said.

New features included in some buses are camera systems. Internal cameras help watch kids behavior on the bus and the external can catch the license plate of drivers who do not obey the law to stop for a school bus.

54 percent of students who go to public schools in Wisconsin take the bus according to National School Bus data. 25 million kids across the country take the bus every day to and from school.

The life of a bus is around 14 years and the cost of a new one runs between 80,000 to 100,000 dollars.

"If we start to have complaints on bus companies we stop them. Not while kids are on them, but parents might not always see that stuff but we are behind-the-scenes working with these buses," Larsen said.