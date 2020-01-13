State Patrol releases number of crashes during last weekend's snow storm

The Wisconsin State Patrol has released the numbers of crashes and road incidents during last weekend's snow storm across Wisconsin.

The State Patrol says it responded to 78 motorist assists, 43 slide-offs and investigated 45 crashes.

These numbers are up from what State Patrol reported to NBC15 News in south-central Wisconsin around 9 p.m. on Saturday:

- 22 incidents of property damage

- 7 injuries

- 30 runoffs

- 22 motorist assists

- 1 semi delayed

The Patrol reminds people that with more winter weather expected this weekend, remember to check WisDOT's 511 map/a>, where you can check up on road conditions, traffic and crashes in Wisconsin.

