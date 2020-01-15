State Patrol urges drivers to remember winter driving tips

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to 78 accidents during the winter storm last week. They reported 43 were slide offs and 45 were crashes. With more winter weather in the forecast, the State Patrol urges drivers to remember, "snow means slow."

Winter driving tips the State Patrol shared with us include follow the state law that drivers must stay 200 feet behind a working snow plow. Remove all distractions, put the cellphone down, while driving and take it slow.

If you are faced with a slide off or crash during winter weather the State Patrol advises people to prepare for the worst before the hit the road. They encourage people to create an emergency kit with blankets, flashlights, extra batteries, non perishable food and water.

