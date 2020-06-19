State Rep. Chris Taylor formally resigns ahead of Dane County Circuit Court appointment

State Rep. Chris Taylor ( 76th district) formally gave her resignation to Wisconsin lawmakers Friday.

Taylor's last day will be Aug. 1, 2020, when she will join the Dane County Circuit Court by appointment of Gov. Tony Evers.

"It has been a true pleasure to serve my community in the state legislature," Taylor wrote in her resignation letter.

"I will be forever grateful for the trust my constituents placed in me, for the lessons they taught me, and for the work they inspired me to do to improve people’s lives and champion more equitable, just policies. I am forever grateful to my colleagues for their advocacy, support and friendship, many of whom will remain life-long friends," according to Taylor.

Taylor has served in the Wisconsin State Assembly since 2011, representing residents in Madison's downtown.

In June, Gov. Evers announced that he would appoint Taylor to the Dane County Circuit Court, to fill a vacancy left by Jill Karofsky, who was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Taylor initially announced her resignation in March of 2020.