State Rep. Chris Taylor not seeking re-election in 2020

State Rep. Chris Taylor (D-Madison) announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election to the state Assembly.

“Serving in the state legislature and representing the people of my community has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Taylor said in a release.

"I thank my community and all of the amazing people I have met on this journey," she said.

On Thursday, Taylor said that she will not seek election to any other legislative seat this year. She did not say if she will move into another career.

Taylor was first election to Assembly in 2011.

"There is still much more I want to accomplish on the long march to a more just, equitable society. I will continue to use all that I have learned throughout my career as an attorney, advocate and legislator to keep pressing towards that world," according to Taylor.