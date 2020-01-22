State Rep. Melissa Sargent announces candidacy for Wisconsin State Senate

After representing Madison in the Assembly, State Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) announced her candidacy for the Wisconsin State Senate Wednesday morning.

Over the past seven years, Sargent has represented of the 48th Assembly District, as well as working as a County Supervisor for Dane County for two terms. She said she wants to take her experience to represent Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District.

"As a mother of four boys, I am proud to fight for Wisconsin families, and am committed to continuing to work to come together to find innovative long-term solutions that better our state. I am confident that my experience and passion will bring a positive impact to the communities of the 16th Senate District, as I continue in this mission," Sargent said.

On Tuesday, State Sen. Mark Miller announced he will not run for re-election after serving in the Wisconsin Legislature for 22 years.

The primary for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District is set for August 11, 2020. The general election will be held on November 3, 2020.