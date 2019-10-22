State Rep. Taylor visits Burlington, Vt. to learn about F-35 jet's impact on community

State Rep. Chris Taylor (D-Madison) has gone on a fact-finding mission to Burlington, Vermont, another city whose local Air National Guard base is getting controversial F-35 jets.

Taylor says she is making the visit in order to see firsthand how their community is being impacted by basing F-35 fighter jets there, according to a release Tuesday.

Taylor is one of several local politicians opposed to basing of F-35s at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s base at Truax Field, on Madison's east side.

The basing of F-35s at Truax has been controversial. Critics say the noise produced from the jets will be a nuisance for east side residents. Proponents cite the jobs and other economic benefits the jets will bring to Madison.

The community has held several public meetings in which air force officials explained the F-35 move. The Madison Common Council also held an hours-long public forum. And the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate passed resolutions regarding the F-35s, though the votes have no legal effect on basing F-35s at Truax.

However, the Wisconsin Air National Guard is expected to go through with their plan to base F-35s at Truax Field.

In Burlington, Vermont, State Rep. Taylor will be joined by Madison Alder Rebecca Kemble, Community Advocate and Activist Brandi Grayson and other local community members.

According to the release from Taylor:

“Unfortunately, the U.S. Air Force has not responded as of yet to my requests for more information on the proposal to base F-35s in our community, has failed to provide our community with an adequate Environmental Impact Statement, and they have denied Congressman Pocan’s request to do a side-by-side noise comparison of the F-16 and F-35 jets.”

“So I am left no choice but to go to Burlington to see firsthand how their community is being impacted by these jets. I hope to gain a better understanding of how the people of Burlington organized against the F-35s during the decision-making process, how the community is responding now that some of the jets have been based, and how these jets are impacting the most vulnerable communities of Burlington,” according to the release.